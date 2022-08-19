FredNats' bats go silent in 2-0 loss at Lynchburg

Four Lynchburg pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout in a 2-0 Carolina League victory over the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals Thursday night.

Fredericksburg squandered a strong performance by starting pitcher Andry Lara, who struck out seven in six scoreless innings before the Hillcats broke through against the FredNats' bullpen in the seventh.

Christopher De La Cruz went 2 for 3, including a double, and stole a base for the FredNats, who went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. Josh Wolf (1-2) worked two scoreless innings of relief for the win.

The series continues through Sunday.