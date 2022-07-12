FredNats' De La Rosa, Saenz earn promotion to Wilmington

Two of the most Fredericksburg Nationals’ most productive players have earned promotions.

Outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa and left-handed pitcher Dustin Saenz have been reassigned to High-A Wilmington after strong performances as FredNats, according to internet reports.

De La Rosa, 20, batted .315 with 10 home runs, 57 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 69 games during his second season with the FredNats. He led the Carolina League in hits (88) and ranked second in RBIs, third in batting average and OPS (.899) and ninth in steals at the time of his promotion,

It was a marked improvement from 2021, when he batted just .209 in 87 games and succeeded on just 7 of 15 steal attempts.

Saenz, meanwhile, went 4–1 with a 2.95 ERA, 16 walks and 55 strikeouts in 11 starting appearances. He would rank fifth in the league in ERA if he had pitched enough innings to qualify.

De La Rosa and Saenz left for Wilmington before the FredNats opened a six-game series at Augusta Tuesday night. They join pitchers Rodney Theophile, Jose Ferrer and Jack Sinclair as players promoted from Fredericksburg this season. Wilmington is managed by Mario Lisson, who skippered the FredNats in 2021.

The FredNats’ roster for Tuesday’s game included pitchers Pablo Adonis and Miguel Gomez and outfielder Christopher De La Cruz, who had been playing for the Nationals’ Gulf Coast League rookie team. Infielder Junior Martina also returned from Triple-A Rochester.