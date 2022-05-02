FredNats' De La Rosa staying calm and conquering Carolina League

In attempting to explain his transformation from a teenager who spent the better part of 2021 straddling the Mendoza line to the 20-year-old currently terrorizing Carolina League pitching, Jeremy De La Rosa kept returning to a word in his native Spanish: tranquilo.

After an uneven first season in Fredericksburg, De La Rosa, an outfielder from the Dominican Republic, has kept calm and watched his offensive output skyrocket as a result.

Following a three-hit performance on Sunday night that included his fourth home run of the season, De La Rosa raised his batting average to .298 with an on base-plus-slugging percentage of .873. He’s currently third in the Carolina League with 19 RBIs, trailing FredNats teammates Brady House (24) and Sammy Infante (20).

Instead of playing in the Dominican Winter League this past offseason, De La Rosa elected to train with Jorge Mejia, his former hitting coach with the FredNats. The resulting adjustments were more mental than mechanical in nature.

“I’ve learned to control my anxiety and be more relaxed at the plate,” De La Rosa said, with teammate Orlando Ribalta translating. “I didn’t change anything in my swing.”

Last season was understandably a stressful one for De La Rosa, whose raw tools drew immediate (and probably unrealistic) comparisons to Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto, a fellow Dominican who hits from the left side. In 2020, De La Rosa was sent to Fredericksburg, where he earned rave reviews playing alongside big league-adjacent talent at Washington’s so-called alternate training site.

Still, his growing pains didn’t surprise many inside the Nationals organization.

“You’re talking about an 18- or 19-year-old kid in a collegiate league where you have guys repeating the league,” Nationals director of player development De Jon Watson said. “It’s not like he was in an age-appropriate league at the time. It was a pretty big jump.”

De La Rosa struggled to stick the landing in 2021. He batted just .209 and struck out 122 times in 326 at-bats.

While strikeouts remain an issue thus far in his repeat Low-A campaign, De La Rosa is now spending enough time on base to showcase his above-average speed. He’s already stolen seven bases and been caught on just two occasions.

“When he gets on, he’s looking to advance, he’s going to second, he’s going to third,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “Sometimes, we just have to channel some of his aggressiveness on the bases, but we don’t want to take that away from him.”

Lowery frequently tells his players that experience eventually pays off, regardless of how they’ve performed in the past. Everything is cumulative.

“No matter whether you did well or you did bad, your experience and the amount of at-bats you had is going to play into your hand,” the first-year skipper said. “You’ve been through a day. You know where to go every day, you know the routine of a night game. I think that’s been huge for him.”

For De La Rosa, experience means a better grip on the daily nature of professional baseball, something he admits he didn’t possess a year ago.

“Compared to now, I don’t lower my head,” he said. “I’ve remained calm and relaxed, because I remember that there’s another opportunity to do better the next day.”

Or, in other words, tranquilo.

Sports assistant Melanie Martinez-Lopez contributed to this report. Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045 jlomonaco@freelancestar.com @joeylomonaco

