FredNats drop series opener at Augusta

Geraldo Quintero nearly had as many hits as the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals, leading the Augusta GreenJackets to a 6-2 Carolina League victory Tuesday night.

Quintero went 4 for 5 with a triple, scored one run and drove in another. He led off the seventh inning with a single and scored as the GreenJackets scored three times after the FredNats pulled within 3-2 on Sammy Infante's two-run single in the top of the inning.

Infante had two of Fredericksburg's five hits on the night. Andrew Alvarez (4-5) took the loss, allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings. Raineiry Rodriguez (2-0) pitched six scoreless innings for the win. 

The FredNats played without outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa and pitcher Dustin Saenz, who were promoted to High-A Wilmington earlier in the day. The teams played the second game of their six-game series Wednesday night.

