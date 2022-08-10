FredNats drop slugfest to Augusta

Despite Trey Lipscomb's three-run home run in his debut, the Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a 13-11 Carolina League decision to visiting Augusta Tuesday night.

E.J. Esposito went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs for the GreenJackets. Adam Zebrowski added a three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning.

Will Frizzell continued his hot hitting for the FredNats, going 4 for 4 with a homer, four runs scored and three RBIs. Lipscomb, who was promoted from the Florida Complex League earlier in the day, drove in three runs.

The teams continued their six-game series on Wednesday night.