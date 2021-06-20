 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FredNats earn dramatic walkoff win over Hillcats
0 comments

FredNats earn dramatic walkoff win over Hillcats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

The Fredericksburg Nationals' Fathers' Day gift to their fans was their second walkoff victory in less than a week.

After Jeremy Ydens tied the game with a two-out, ninth-inning home run--his second of the game--Kevin Strohschein delivered a two-out RBI single in the 10th to lift the FredNats to a 10-9 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats Sunday.

It was the second time in the six-game series that the FredNats won with a hit in their final at-bat, and they snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Nationals squandered an early 7-0 lead and a solid start from Michael Cuevas in front of a sellout crowd of 4,626 fans. Ricardo Méndez and Jake Randa hit two-run doubles in the first inning, and Geraldi Diaz and Ydens delivered the FredNats' first back-to-back homers of their inaugural season in the third.

Cuevas struck out a career-high nine in five innings and left with a 7-2 lead. But the Hillcats tied the game in the seventh against the FredNats' bullpen, thanks to Yainer Diaz's game-tying double, and scored twice more in the eighth.

But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Allan Berríos coaxed a walk to bring Ydens to the plate. He blasted Jerson Ramirez's first pitch over the concourse in left field to tie the game and notch the first multi-homer game by a FredNat.

Davis Moore (2-0) pitched two perfect innings and earned the win when Strohschein singled to right to score automatic runner Jake Boone.

The FredNats will take Monday off before beginning a six-game series at Delmarva Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert