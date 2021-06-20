FredNats earn dramatic walkoff win over Hillcats

The Fredericksburg Nationals' Fathers' Day gift to their fans was their second walkoff victory in less than a week.

After Jeremy Ydens tied the game with a two-out, ninth-inning home run--his second of the game--Kevin Strohschein delivered a two-out RBI single in the 10th to lift the FredNats to a 10-9 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats Sunday.

It was the second time in the six-game series that the FredNats won with a hit in their final at-bat, and they snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Nationals squandered an early 7-0 lead and a solid start from Michael Cuevas in front of a sellout crowd of 4,626 fans. Ricardo Méndez and Jake Randa hit two-run doubles in the first inning, and Geraldi Diaz and Ydens delivered the FredNats' first back-to-back homers of their inaugural season in the third.

Cuevas struck out a career-high nine in five innings and left with a 7-2 lead. But the Hillcats tied the game in the seventh against the FredNats' bullpen, thanks to Yainer Diaz's game-tying double, and scored twice more in the eighth.

But with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Allan Berríos coaxed a walk to bring Ydens to the plate. He blasted Jerson Ramirez's first pitch over the concourse in left field to tie the game and notch the first multi-homer game by a FredNat.