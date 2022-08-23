FredNats earn walkoff win over Wood Ducks

T.J. White had three hits, including a two-run home run, and Geraldi Diaz hit a game-winning sacrifice play in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Fredericksburg Nationals edged the visiting Down East Wood Ducks 3-2 in a Carolina League series opener Tuesday night.

Brandon Boissiere and Sammy Infante walked to open the ninth for the FredNats, and White moved them up with a single. Diaz followed with a fly ball to center to drive in Boissiere with the winning run.

Peyton Glavine (1-0) earned the win in relief of starter Jackson Rutledge, who allowed two solo homers in seven innings of work.

The teams will continue their six-game series on Wednesday night.