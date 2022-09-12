FredNats expect a big crowd for their first playoff game

As a general rule, minor-league baseball playoffs struggle to attract fans.

Kids are back in school, weeknights are full, and there’s live, local competition from the likes of high school football.

The Fredericksburg Nationals don’t anticipate that being a problem Tuesday night, when they welcome the Lynchburg Hillcats for the opener in a best-of-three Carolina League North Division series. Tickets are still available for the 7:05 p.m. first pitch—but that likely won’t be the case for long.

Jackson Rutledge (8–6, 4.90 ERA) will get the start for the FredNats. The 6-foot-8 right-hander, the Washington Nationals’ first-round draft pick in 2019, has won his last three decisions.

“Since Day 1, we’ve been dreaming about playoff baseball in Fredericksburg,” said FredNats treasurer Seth Silber, the son of team owner Art Silber. “Because we expected to have a stadium that’s full or near full. And that’s unusual. Our fan base is really unique in minor-league baseball.”

The FredNats’ on-field performance has been every bit as consistent as the support they’ve enjoyed.

Fredericksburg opened the year headlined by prospects such as outfielder Jeremy De La Rosa and shortstop Brady House. When promotions or injuries turned over the roster, new players picked up the mantle without a discernible dropoff.

“The reinforcements just keep coming, even when you think it has to be done,” Silber said.

Third-round draft pick Trey Lipscomb from the University of Tennessee joined the FredNats in late July and has batted .299 in 97 at-bats. Most recently, highly-touted trade acquisitions James Wood and Jarlin Susana arrived to punctuate Fredericksburg’s successful pursuit of the second-half crown.

“It’s easier to come in and play when you’re winning,” said outfielder Jacob Young, who has scored 117 runs in 115 games during his repeat Low-A season. “It helped them, I think to get acclimated.

“And then all of a sudden, they came in that playoff push just one of those things where we had that one goal. There were really no hiccups in the beginning, which was huge, and then we just kept getting better and better.”

Fredericksburg (75–55, 42–22 second half) is coming into Tuesday’s game red hot after pounding out 19 hits in Sunday’s regular-season finale, a 14–2 romp over Salem. The FredNats are the only Washington affiliate to reach the 2022 postseason.

First-year manager Jake Lowery acknowledged the likelihood of a big crowd but said he’s trying “to keep it business as usual,” with his players. If the FredNats triumph in the divisional round, they’ll return home for the final two games of the Carolina League championship series on Sept 20 and 21.

“This is just the start,” Lowery said. “We want to finish it up.”