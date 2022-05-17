FredNats fall in series opener

A pair of Isaacs proved too powerful for the Fredericksburg Nationals to overcome on Tuesday.

Isaac Bellony hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning and Isaac De Leon added a solo shot for an insurance run in the eighth as Delmarva rallied past the visiting FredNats in a Carolina League game.

Brady House went 2 for 3, including a solo homer, for Fredericksburg in a game that started at 11:05 a.m. Jeremy De La Rosa was 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Dan Hammer (2-1) pitched four innings of relief to earn the victory for the Shorebirds. Bryan Pena (1-1) took the loss for the FredNats.

The teams will play the second game of their six-game series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.