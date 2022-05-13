FredNats fall to Kannapolis on Friday night

Rodney Theophile's latest stellar start went for naught as the Fredericksburg Nationals dropped a 5-2 Carolina League decision to visiting Kannapolis Friday night.
Theophile struck out eight without a walk or an earned run allowed in seven innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.82, the lowest in Class A. But the FredNats' bullpen couldn't match his dominance, allowing the Cannon Ballers to score four times in the eighth inning.
Jeremy De La Rosa had two hits and Brady House reached base twice in his return from the injured list for Fredericksburg.