FredNats have no beef with hard-throwing Susana

Long before his triple-digit fastball struck fear in the hearts of batters, Jarlin Susana acquired an unsavory reputation among the bovine population grazing the fields outside Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

“In my village, I threw rocks at cows,” Susana said of his first recollection of his right arm being regarded as a weapon.

Around age 6 or 7, Susana graduated from pebbles to pelotas, and the Washington Nationals pitching prospect hasn’t looked back since. Now 18 and one of the Washington’s principal returns in last month’s blockbuster trade for superstar Juan Soto, the hard-throwing Susana has become can’t-miss fare each time he takes the mound.

His most recent FredNats home start on Aug. 31 attracted Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo and owner Mark Lerner to Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Scouts’ radar guns lined the cupholders in the elevated rows behind home plate, looking to place a precise numerical value on what can be otherwise described succinctly: the kid throws gas.

Of the 61 pitches Susana threw over his three innings of work against the Delmarva Shorebirds, at least five registered at 103 mph on the stadium gun located in center field. Not one four-seam fastball dipped below 98.

“The dynamic stuff that he features, it’s pretty obvious,” Nationals director of player development De Jon Watson said.

It’s also plain to see why Washington insisted on Susana being included in San Diego’s five-prospect return package. In the days leading up to the Soto trade, Susana heard talk that he’d be part of any potential deal. Ultimately, it still caught him sleeping.

“Around 9 in the morning, I woke up to the manager [of the ACL Padres] calling,” Susana said in an interview conducted in his native Spanish. “He told me I was being traded by Juan Soto. I was like, ‘Wow.’ It was amazing.”

With big-bodied power pitchers like the 6-foot-5 Susana, FredNats pitching coach Joel Hanrahan said he aims to keep mechanics “nice and easy,” with short, simple movements. More targeted adjustments will have to wait for the fall instructional league, he added.

“Right now it’s just kind of getting him a feel for this level and pitching under the lights and in front of the fans,” Hanrahan said. “Trying to harness some of that ‘velo’ in and getting ahead early in the counts and commanding the baseball a little more.”

In two starts with the FredNats, Susana has a 2.84 ERA with seven strikeouts. He’s averaging 4.2 walks per nine innings, a rate that he’s committed to trimming.

“The focus for me right now is throwing strikes,” he said. “It isn’t as important if you throw hard, the important thing is to throw strikes and be a pitcher.”

Besides the show-stopping fastball, Susana’s repertoire also includes a slider and change-up; he’s currently dabbling with a two-seamer during bullpen sessions. Hanrahan noted that Susana’s changeup, which sits around 95 mph, has the makings of “a pretty good pitch.”

Everything’s relative, though.

“It’s tough to tell a guy to throw a changeup when it’s harder than the average fastball,” Hanrahan said with a chuckle.

Susana’s generational velocity inspired Hanrahan last week to stream “Fastball,” a 2016 documentary narrated by Kevin Costner that seeks to determine who threw the hardest pitch of all time.

Who knows? A few years down the road, Susana could offer reason for a sequel.

“An arm like that doesn’t come along very often,” Hanrahan said. “You gotta take it, be careful with it and see what you can do with him.”

Melanie Lopez-Martinez contributed to this story.