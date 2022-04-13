FredNats' House party is raging, but how long will the fun last?

Three weeks from now, Brady House may be in Wilmington.

Three years from now, he could be in D.C., plying his trade for the Major League team that invested $5 million in him as a recent high school graduate.

But for three glorious hours on Tuesday night, he was here, batting third and playing shortstop for the Fredericksburg Nationals. Welcome to Virginia Credit Union Stadium, where coming attractions are the main draw—and where House is almost assuredly a limited release.

Top prospects typically scale the minor-league ladder briskly. Juan Soto, for example, spent all of 15 games in Potomac in 2018 and earned a major league call up later that summer.

Promotion talk is probably unfair to House, Washington’s 2021 first-round draft pick who has yet to turn 19 and is all of five games into his first full professional season. This week marks his first true series following a truncated stint at Delmarva to open the year.

But the early returns have been just that good. House is hitting .500 (11 for 22) with an OPS (on-base plus slugging) percentage of 1.242.

While he knows he may not have a long time with House in his clubhouse, first-year FredNats manager Jake Lowery wants to make an impression on and off the field.

“Obviously, you want guys to move on and move up,” Lowery said. “For me, just taking it one day at a time for him, not telling him a timeline or anything like that.

“Just using my time with him and getting his defense the best he can and helping his confidence at the plate. Using his situationals, showing him what the schedule is and helping him any way I can.”

The Carolina League stage is clearly not too big for House, who played before more than 10,000 screaming fans during trips to Taiwan and Panama as a member of USA Baseball’s U12 national team.

“Of course, they weren’t cheering for us,” he noted.

The spotlight only intensified once he began his prep career at Winder-Barrow (Ga.) High School. He earned an offer from the University of Tennessee following his sophomore season, and scouts were more or less a fixture in the stands by the time his senior year rolled around.

“You just kind of got used to it, because it was every game basically,” he said.

Despite clear pro potential, House said he viewed his future in Knoxville until just a couple of months before the draft. When it became clear that he could be a first-round pick, the calculus started to change.

“That’s when I kind of made my decision,” he said. “If the draft was an opportunity for me, I was going to take it. And I ended up doing it.”

After signing an above-slot bonus with the Nationals on July 30, House reported to Florida, where he appeared in 16 games for the Complex League’s Gulf Coast Nationals, hitting .322.

House said he took a studious approach to spring training, mining baseball knowledge from any teammates or coach willing to share wisdom (and plenty were). His steepest learning curve might come defensively, where he’s already committed two errors this season.

“Understanding how to play the position at shortstop, he’s got a lot of work to do there,” said De Jon Watson, Washington’s director of player development. “There’s going to be some growing into the position. It’s going to be a collaboration.”

The duration of that project—at least its Fredericksburg phase—remains to be seen.

“I’m just making the most of every day, whether I’m here for a long time or however long it takes,” House said.

FredNats fans are hoping (a bit selfishly) that it takes just a little while longer.

