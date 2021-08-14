FredNats no-hit Salem in doubleheader opener

FROM STAFF REPORTS

It’s hard to outshine a batting order that amasses 15 hits and 12 runs. But the Fredericksburg Nationals’ pitching staff managed to do it Saturday afternoon.

Despite an in-game rain delay, three Fredericksburg pitchers held the visiting Salem Red Sox without a hit in the seven-inning opening game of a Low A-East League doubleheader as the FredNats won 12–0.

Gilberto Chu worked the first three innings, striking out five, and Amos Willingham (2–0) and Leif Strom each pitched two hitless innings of relief for the team’s first no-hitter since moving from Woodbridge before the canceled 2020 season.

They got plenty of batting support from an offense that scored five runs in each of the first two innings.

Jose Sanchez had an RBI single in the first inning and drove in a run with a double in the second as the FredNats scored early and often.

Salem starter Shane Drohan (4–3) recorded just two outs in the first inning and was charged with five runs.