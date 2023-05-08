You’ve likely heard of a ground-rule double, but how about a ground-under-repair double?

Even the most antiquarian of baseball fans likely found novelty in Thursday’s game between the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Down East Wood Ducks, which was suspended in the top of the first inning when second base came unmoored.

Attempts to immediately re-anchor the bag were unsuccessful, and following a brief delay, FredNats owner Art Silber walked out onto the infield at Virginia Credit Union Stadium with a microphone to explain the situation to fans.

“They had to dig it up and put a whole new set of concrete in there,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery explained of the ensuing repair carried out by the team’s grounds crew and gameday operations staffs. “They worked on it all night, showing me all the dirt they took out.

“They were grinding on it, it was just one of those things where it was unsafe. In a high school game, you might say ‘That looks good enough.’ But we’ve got $6.5 million guys. It just wasn’t worth it. You can’t say it’s good enough and then something happens.”

The game was made up on Friday as part of a doubleheader, with Fredericksburg falling 15-9 in the opener and 2-1 in the nightcap. Lowery noted that the postponement burned both teams’ starting pitchers, forcing them to fill a full nine innings using bullpen arms.

Pitchers struggling

While win-loss records are not necessarily the dominant metric in minor league baseball, Fredericksburg’s 8-17 start to the season has revealed opportunities for improvement.

The FredNats’ team ERA of 6.88 ranks dead last in the 12-team Carolina League, with opponents enjoying a league-high .288 batting average. Lowery pointed to a disconnect between his club’s good days at the plate and those on the mound.

“Besides just the youth on our team, I think it’s a combination of like we’re one hit away, we’re one pitch away from getting out of an inning,” he said. “It’s just one thing. Of our eight wins, it’s been defense, we’ve hit enough and we’ve pitched enough.

“With the youth on our side, they’ll get it. It’s just not equaling wins right now.”

Fredericksburg opens a six-game series against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday in Zebulon, N.C.

Baker nears bigs Aside from those in town for rehab assignments, no member of the Fredericksburg Nationals roster has gone on to play in the major leagues in their three seasons as a franchise. That could change this summer, as former FredNats outfielder Darren Baker is currently on a tear with Triple-A Rochester.

Baker, the son of former Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker, is batting .353 with the Red Wings of the International League. He was selected in the 10th round of the 2021 draft and began his career playing in the Florida Complex League under Lowery.

Later that summer, Baker earned a promotion to Fredericksburg, where he batted .318 in 18 games. He split time last season between High-A Wilmington and Double-A Harrisburg before earning an invitation to the most recent major league spring training, where he smacked a grand slam against his father’s Houston Astros in an exhibition game.

“He’s kind of been climbing that ladder,” Lowery said of his former player. “I hope he gets to the big leagues at some point. I think he will, just because of that skill set and his baseball IQ. He’s collecting hits at a rapid pace at the top of the lineup. For me, it’ll be rewarding to see that: to see him up there, holding his own.”