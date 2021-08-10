FredNats notebook: Familiar foes make for few secrets

With the 2022 minor league schedule set to be released any time now, it’s time to look back at how this season’s changes have been received.

Teams have played six-game series from Tuesday through Sunday, with Monday as a fixed off day. Scheduling has been limited geographically to cut down on travel during the pandemic.

By season’s end, for example, the Fredericksburg Nationals have faced the Delmarva Shorebirds and Salem Red Sox a combined 72 times while playing just one series apiece against North Carolina-based teams like the Down East Wood Ducks, Carolina Mudcats, and Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

“Kind of,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson replied when asked whether he cared for the scheduling tweaks. “It saves on travel, and it’s easier for players to have that one day off every week.

“But sometimes it’s hard when you see the same guys over and over and over. [As a former minor league player,] I used to love the traveling.”

Rutledge returns

Following the briefest of detours, Jackson Rutledge’s slot in the FredNats’ rotation is back on track. Rutledge, a 2019 first-round draft pick who started the season in High-A Wilmington, missed starts last week while on the injured list with a finger blister.