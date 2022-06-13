FredNats notebook: First-half playoff race goes down to the wire

The Nationals are in the thick of a playoff race.

Yes, you read that correctly. While Washington MLB’s franchise navigates the early stages an uncertain rebuild, its local Single-A affiliate has picked up the competitive slack.

Heading into this week’s series at Myrtle Beach, the FredNats (30–27) find themselves in a three-way tie with Carolina and Lynchburg atop the North Division standings. At the end of the season, the first-half and second-half winners from each division will qualify for a four-team postseason, according to milb.com.

The first half of the Carolina League season ends June 23, giving all three teams eight more games to try to qualify.

The Hillcats held a four-game lead in the division earlier this month, before Fredericksburg took four of six games’ in the teams’ recent series.

“Just some of the resiliency, man,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “We played Delmarva [in mid-May], and we didn’t win for a whole week. And it was just one of those test ourselves kind of moments. Our team rose to the occasion of playing cleaner baseball.”

House maintenance

Halfway into his first full professional season, Brady House is learning that less is more. House, Washington’s 2021 first-round draft pick, is hitting .278 with 31 RBIs. He’s also hit three home runs.

Lowery said that the 19-year-old from Winder, Ga., is learning how to manage his day-to-day workload.

“Just continuing to become a pro,” Lowery said of House. “Backing off taking ground balls if he needs to or taking a few less swings because it feels good, it feels right.

“Just feeling that balance day to day, week to week. He’s impressed me at shortstop, and obviously he’s in the middle of our lineup for a reason.”

Changes coming

The FredNats’ success this season can be partially attributed to roster stability. Just two Fredericksburg players (pitchers Jose Ferrer and Rodney Theophile) have earned promotions to Advanced-A Wilmington thus far in 2022.

But the list of FredNat alumni is almost certain to grow next month following the MLB Draft. This year’s draft will be held from July 17–19 and features 20 rounds.

“Some of those guys could come right here, and some of our guys could come up,” Lowery said. “There will definitely be some movement in the next couple of weeks—up, down in out. I’m looking forward to keeping the guys we got right now and seeing what we do with the draft.”

