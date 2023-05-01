To break the monotony of rehab from Tommy John surgery, the Washington Nationals arranged for outfield prospect Daylen Lyle to spend a week last summer at several of its minor-league affiliates, including Fredericksburg.

“I think that was huge for him, just to get his mind right and get out of the everyday grind down in Florida,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said.

A year has passed, and now fully healthy, Lyle is making himself at home in the Carolina League. Lyle, a 2021 first-round draft pick, enters Tuesday’s series opener against Down East batting .333 with an OPS of 1.041.

Lyle is technically “a season behind his draft class,” Lowery noted, “but to me, he’s the most complete hitter on the team. He can hit line drives from line to line, he’s got sneaky power (three home runs) and runs the bases extremely hard (16 runs scored) and aggressively (five stolen bases).”

But what impresses Lowery about Lyle is his plate discipline.

“He’s only 20 years old,” said the manager, “but he’s definitely a typical three-hole hitter and compliments our power guys around him really nicely.”

House, Bennett take organizational honors

The Washington Nationals on Monday named their minor league hitters and pitchers of the month for April, with third baseman Brady House and left-handed pitcher Jake Bennett earning nods for Fredericksburg.

House, who moved from shortstop to third to open the season, leads the FredNats in both batting average (.354) and OPS (1.112) and—perhaps most importantly—appears fully recovered from the back injury that curtailed his first professional season.

Despite owning an 0-2 record in four starts to start the spring, Bennett has posted an impressive 2.93 ERA to go with a team-high 21 strikeouts.

On the road, again

Fredericksburg’s first road trip of the season did not go well. The FredNats dropped the first five games in Fayetteville last month, needing to pull out a win in the series finale to avoid a sweep.

That left plenty of room for improvement, and Lowery said he witnessed some this past week in Lynchburg. While Fredericksburg lost the first two games against the rival Hillcats (who eliminated the FredNats from last season’s Carolina League playoffs), they rebounded to win the next three and earn a series split.

Lowery commended his bullpen for buying time for the offense to produce runs.

“This week tells the story of what we’re capable of, but also being able to make adjustments on both sides of the ball,” Lowery said. “This week, I think we really came together as a team, started pulling for each other.”