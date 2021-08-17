FredNats notebook: Mendez, Strohschein promoted as draftees arrive

The future has arrived.

On Tuesday, the Washington Nationals announced that three of their picks from last month’s Major League Baseball draft have been assigned to the Fredericksburg Nationals’ roster.

First baseman Branden Boissiere and outfielders Jaden Fein and Jacob Young joined the team for this week’s series at Delmarva.

Boissiere, a third-round pick out of the University of Arizona, batted .369 for a Wildcats squad that reached the College World Series. He’ll wear No. 17 with the FredNats.

“He’s someone who’s really gifted with his hands as an around-the-bag defender at first,” Nationals assistant GM, player development Mark Scialabba said. “Really good bat-to-ball instincts.”

Fein, a 15th-round pick out of San Diego State University, batted .389 for the Aztecs. Young, a University of Florida product taken in the seventh round, had a 21-game hit streak for the Gators this spring.

All three are making their professional debuts with the FredNats after spending the past several weeks getting acclimated at a minicamp for newly drafted players in Florida.