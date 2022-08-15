FredNats notebook: Newcomers make instant impact

The scene at Virginia Credit Union Stadium last Tuesday afternoon had a distinct “first day of school” vibe.

Near the left field foul pole, a Fredericksburg Nationals team employee snapped photos of newly arrived players—many of whom had flown into Washington that same morning—for the team website. Inside the home clubhouse, introductions dominated the pregame meal.

In all, 10 roster moves went through prior to the start of Fredericksburg’s recent home series against the Augusta GreenJackets, all related in one way or another to the recent MLB draft.

“It’s just kind of getting used to their surroundings,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said of the new arrivals. “They’ve been practicing in Florida, but it’s not the same until the they get into a game. Some of them haven’t played for a month, two months.”

“I’m excited for them to get their feet wet and help us out.”

The assistance has been immediate. Third baseman Trey Lipscomb, Washington’s third-round draft pick out of the University of Tennessee, homered in his FredNats dbut Tuesday and has driven in five runs over his first four games.

Another recent draft selection, fifth-rounder Jared McKenzie, has had no problem adjusting to professional baseball so far. The Baylor product is batting .545 in his first 11-at bats with the FredNats (59–48, 26–15 second half), including three doubles. He’s had multiple hits in each game.

Zanaboni gets call

It’s been an eventful first season for FredNats play-by-play announcer Joey Zanaboni. The self-proclaimed “first real millennial” broadcaster has gone viral—repeatedly—for his eccentric-yet-oddly-resonant schtick, particularly his memorable “Lock it, cock it, rock it, restock it!” home run call.

After being profiled in The Washington Post and earning a gig calling college baseball’s postseason on ESPN, Zanaboni recently received a call he’s been awaiting for years.

On Wednesday, Zanaboni will be part of MLB Network’s televised broadcast of the Mariners and Angels game at 4:07 p.m.

Zanaboni, 30, will be part of the alternate broadcast, doing a mix of player introductions, play-by-play and color commentary.

“It’s the biggest honor of my life,” said Zanaboni, who will calling the game from MLB Network headquarters in Secaucus, N.J. “I’ve been extremely emotional over the past week or so just getting the opportunity.”

Green pastures AWAIT

FredNats fans likely won’t have to wait long for a glimpse of another highly-touted Washington prospect. Elijah Green, Washington’s 2022 first-round pick, appears ready for the next step in his nascent pro baseball career.

Green, a high school outfielder taken fifth overall, is hitting .350 in 20 at-bats with the Gulf Coast Nationals, Washington’s team in the Florida Complex League. He’s yet to make an error in center field.