FredNats notebook: Parker promoted to High-A Wilmington

Nothing good lasts forever, and Mitchell Parker’s stint with the Fredericksburg Nationals has come to an end.
Parker, the unquestioned star of the first half of the FredNats’ inaugural season, was promoted to High-A Wilmington (Del.) on Tuesday.
In 10 starts and two relief appearances, he led the Low-A East League in strikeouts (85) and innings pitched (57 1/3). He was twice named the league’s pitcher of the week.
Parker’s record (3–7) and earned run average (4.08) were not stellar, thanks largely to a lack of run support, but he impressed Washington Nationals scouts with his power pitching. The Nationals’ fifth-round draft pick in 2020 showed improved control as the season wore on.
The 21-year-old posted back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances in May, both against Down East. He fanned 12 Wood Ducks on May 25 and 10 more five days later, finishing each game with six scoreless innings.
Also departing on Tuesday was infielder Jackson Cluff, who completed his week-long rehab assignment from Double-A Harrisburg. He batted .278 (5 for 18) in five games with a double, two walks and a stolen base.
Taking their place on the Fredericksburg roster are infielder Paul Witt and right-handed pitcher Amos Willingham, returning from Wilmington, and catcher Juan Paulino, who has been signed to a minor league contract.
Witt, 23, begins his third stint in Fredericksburg. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, the infielder is was 1 for 25 in 11 games for the FredNats this season.
Willingham, 22, was sent to the Blue Rocks on June 14 after going 2–0 with a 1.50 ERA in 18 relief innings for the FredNats. He went 1–0 with a 14.54 earned run average in 13.0 innings for Wilmington.
Paulino, 23, is a career .216 hitter across three minor league seasons.
The FredNats are likely to see even more roster turnover in the coming weeks following the conclusion of Major League Baseball’s 20-round First-Year Player Draft.