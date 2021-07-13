FredNats notebook: Parker promoted to High-A Wilmington

Nothing good lasts forever, and Mitchell Parker’s stint with the Fredericksburg Nationals has come to an end.

Parker, the unquestioned star of the first half of the FredNats’ inaugural season, was promoted to High-A Wilmington (Del.) on Tuesday.

In 10 starts and two relief appearances, he led the Low-A East League in strikeouts (85) and innings pitched (57 1/3). He was twice named the league’s pitcher of the week.

Parker’s record (3–7) and earned run average (4.08) were not stellar, thanks largely to a lack of run support, but he impressed Washington Nationals scouts with his power pitching. The Nationals’ fifth-round draft pick in 2020 showed improved control as the season wore on.

The 21-year-old posted back-to-back double-digit strikeout performances in May, both against Down East. He fanned 12 Wood Ducks on May 25 and 10 more five days later, finishing each game with six scoreless innings.

Also departing on Tuesday was infielder Jackson Cluff, who completed his week-long rehab assignment from Double-A Harrisburg. He batted .278 (5 for 18) in five games with a double, two walks and a stolen base.