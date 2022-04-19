FredNats notebook: Pitch clock rules make for interesting times in minors

When Peyton Glavine recorded a two-pitch strikeout on Friday night, Fredericksburg Nationals pitching coach Joel Hanrahan took stock of the momentous occasion.

“I said, you’ve got something on your hall-of-fame father,” Hanrahan told the team’s pregame show. “That’s something that his dad never did.”

It’s true. For all of his accomplishments, Tom Glavine never benefited from the pitch clock rules currently in place across all levels of minor league baseball.

Pitchers in Low-A have 18 seconds to deliver with runners on base (14 seconds with the bases empty), and hitters must be ready halfway through the clock. Failure to do so yields an automatic ball or strike, depending on the offender.

The rule, coupled with a limit on pickoff attempts, is having the desired effect. Through 132 minor league games this season, an average of 20 minutes was shaved off the pace of play, according to an ESPN report.

So far the rule has cut both ways for Fredericksburg. First-round draft pick Brady House could hardly contain his frustration after falling victim to an unfamiliar—and previously inconceivable—scenario over the weekend.

Following a foul ball, the umpire left the home plate area to request more baseballs. House used the break in action to reset himself, only to be called out when he wasn’t in the box at the nine-second mark.

“I think we have to remember that players’ careers are at stake,” Hanrahan said. “I think the umpires need to have some feel on it and try not to make it impact the game.”

Triple threat

Throughout professional baseball, from the Florida Complex League to “The Show,” only two players entered Tuesday’s action with four triples. One of them resides in Fredericksburg.

Outfielder Jacob Young, back for a full season after appearing in eight games with the FredNats late last summer, has practically resided on third base. Young, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick out of the University of Florida, has also scored nine runs in eight games this season.

“He’s a guy that uses the right side of the field,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “He hits the ball extremely hard, and once he gets going, he doesn’t slow down. Speed definitely helps.”

Downright offensive

Heading into Tuesday night’s series opener at Kannapolis, the FredNats (6–3) lead the 12-team Carolina league in on-base percentage (.411), batting average (.456) and on-base plus slugging (.867).

Fredericksburg hitters have also drawn 70 walks, tops across all of Single-A.

“Overall, these guys come to work every day whether they’re playing or not,” Lowery said. “These guys are pulling for each other in the dugout, hooping and hollering.”

