FredNats notebook: Read arrives for rehab

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Former major league catcher Raudy Read joined the Fredericksburg Nationals on a rehab assignment Tuesday.

Read’s arrival came on a day when the Washington Nationals promoted left-handed pitcher Troy Stainbrook from Fredericksburg to High-A Wilmington and right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge was activated from the injured list.

Read, 27, was assigned to Triple-A Rochester and batted .333 in five games for the Red Wings before being placed on the injured list on May 14. He began his rehab assignment with Washington’s affiliate in the Florida Complex League.

Read, who played in parts of two major league seasons for the Washington Nationals in 2017 and 2019, returns to the minor league franchise where he played for the Potomac Nationals in 2015 and 2016

Stainbrook, 24, went 2–1 with a 6.33 ERA in a team-leading 28 relief appearances for the FredNats this season. He struck out 52 batters in 41 2/3 innings, and went 2 for 2 in save opportunities.

Rutledge, 22, was placed on the injured list on Aug. 11. In three starts this season with the FredNats, the 2019 first-rounder is 1–1 with a 5.79 earned run average.

A WASHOUT

Tuesday’s scheduled opener of a six-game series in Salem was postponed by rain from former Hurricane Ida. The FredNats and Red Sox will play a doubleheader on Thursday.