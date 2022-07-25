FredNats notebook: Recent draftees could arrive soon

The ink on their contracts is hardly dry, but members of the Washington Nationals’ recent draft class won’t have to wait long before taking the field.

Major League Baseball affords clubs 15 days from signing to place players on active rosters, and that process is already underway. Washington will hold a player orientation on Friday at the team’s complex in West Palm Beach, Fla, Director of Player Development De Jon Watson told The Free Lance-Star.

The Nationals have already signed their first five draft picks and nine of their top 10 selections.

After passing a physical, players will be thrown into simulated games. Their performance will factor into their initial minor-league placement, along with information team scouts have already accrued. Individualized “player plans,” the first stages of which are already filled out, are then used to track a prospect’s development throughout the minors.

Each prospect’s timetable is different. College position players, like third baseman Trey Lipscomb from the University of Tennessee, typically don’t need much time to acclimate to pro ball.

“It’s really the guys coming out of big colleges should be able to handle the competition level,” Watson said. “It’s really about getting them back in baseball shape, getting their eyes ready.”

Pitchers are a different story. Watson noted that Washington’s second-round pick, University of Oklahoma left-hander Jake Bennett, is coming off a workload that approached 120 innings.

“I don’t foresee him getting a ton of innings, it’s more taking care of his arm health and getting his body prepared for what’s in front of him,” Watson said of Bennett. “For other pitchers, it’s like spring training.”

One player that could be headed to Class-A Fredericksburg soon is free agent signee Zion Pettigrew. The outfielder from Division II Illinois-Springfield batted .420 with a .534 on-base percentage. He led the country with 95 RBIs.

“I know the the young man can swing that bat, looking forward to seeing the whole package,” Watson said.

Fredericksburg’s regular season ends Sept. 11.