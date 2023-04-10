Fredericksburg Nationals manager Jake Lowery would prefer his players to act like they’ve been there before. At the same time, he realizes that most of them haven’t.

All of which renders situations like the 10th inning of an Easter matinee against the Lynchburg Hillcats invaluable from a development standpoint. Down to its final strike, Fredericksburg clawed back to take its season-opening series with a 3-2 win on Elijah Green’s walkoff single.

“That shows me something about my team,” Lowery said on Monday. “Even if they’re young, they’re still going to grind out at-bats, and the bullpen throwing up zeroes. These guys haven’t been at this stage, and they showed me a little grit from my team.”

After going 2-1 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium this past weekend, Fredericksburg opens its first road trip of the season on Tuesday night at Fayetteville. Here are some storylines to watch:

Bennett’s gem

Prior to Friday’s season opener, not even Lowery had seen left-hander Jake Bennett take the mound in a game outside of spring training. Washington’s player development staff made the decision to shut down the 2022 second-round draft last summer after he led Oklahoma to the College World Series, making 20 starts.

It was worth the wait. Bennett faced just one batter over the minimum over five innings in his first professional start. He struck out eight Hillcats and peppered the zone with a fastball that topped out at 95 mph, according to the stadium radar gun.

“He just went right after guys and filled up the strike zone and made the other team hit it,” Lowery said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better start.”

Green pastures

Elijah Green, Washington’s 2022 first-round draft pick, is already proving a tough out for Carolina League pitchers. Green had two hits in each of Fredericksburg’s first three games, including a double in Friday’s opener.

Green has also stolen two bases, scored a run and and produced Sunday’s game-winning RBI. He hasn’t yet committed an error in center field, where he’s been credited with one assist.

“He didn’t let some the shot clock violations or the way they were attacking him affect his game,” Lowery said. “He was hitting balls hard up the middle and to both sides, even his outs were loud.”

House homers

Lowery hopes he won’t witness too many more Brady House homers in person. A relatively short stay on Fredericksburg’s roster this spring would mean the 2021 first-round draft pick is back on track following a back injury that delayed his development.

So the skipper will cherish moments like Friday night, when House clobbered a pitch off the scoreboard to give Fredericksburg a 3-1 lead in its season-opening victory. House, who’s making the transition to third base this season, is 2 for 8 in his first two games in 2023.

“For somebody who’s been through a lot physically and mentally, it was a big moment in the game, but it was also a big moment for him to have something to build on,” said Lowery, who noted that the Winder, Ga., product’s family was in attendance for Friday’s opener. “But he’s that type of player.”

On the road

Playing before a packed, partisan crowd of supporters is one thing, but several FredNats will get their first taste of life in a minor league visitor’s dugout on Tuesday night.

Monday was a travel day, and Fredericksburg’s team bus covered nearly 300 miles down Interstate 95, bound for the Woodpeckers’ stadium in North Carolina. They’ll play six games in Fayetteville before returning to Virginia Credit Union Stadium on April 17, taking on the Delmarva Shorebirds in their first full home series.

“A little bit of a different atmosphere, doing stuff a little later in the day,” Lowery said of playing on the road. “But guys will get their rest, get their work in.”