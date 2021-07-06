FredNats notes: Romero, Cluff arrive for rehab assignments

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Fredericksburg Nationals’ roster got a major makeover on Tuesday.

Left-handed pitcher Seth Romero and infielder Jackson Cluff joined the FredNats on rehab assignments. Meanwhile, catcher Allan Berríos was promoted to Double-A Harrisburg; catcher Mason Doolittle joined the FredNats’ roster, and infielder Leandro Emiliani has been sent to the FCL Nationals on a rehab assignment.

Romero, 25, started Tuesday’s series opener for the FredNats against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The 2017 first round draft pick out of Houston made his Washington Nationals début on Aug. 13, 2020, and spent time in Fredericksburg at the Alternate Training Site in both 2020 and 2021. He began the minor league season on the injured list for Triple-A Rochester with a rib injury, and began his rehab assignment by allowing two runs on three hits in 1 2/3 innings in a start for the FCL Nationals on July 1. He is the No. 18 prospect in the Nationals’ organization according to MLB Pipeline.

Cluff, 24, was a sixth-round selection in 2019 out of Brigham Young University. He played in nine games for Double-A Harrisburg to start the season before going on the injured list on May 15 with a thumb injury.