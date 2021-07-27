FredNats notes: Two get front-office promotions

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced two front-office promotions this week, making Robert Perry their vice president and assistant general manager and Elliot Williams vice president of operations.

Perry previously held the title of vice president of creative services. He is a 2015 graduate from Western Kentucky University who earned his master’s degree in Sports Management at Liberty University in 2017.

He worked for the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals for three seasons before joining the FredNats in September 2019 to oversee advertising, community relations, game day promotions and in-game entertainment.

Williams worked for the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists for six seasons before joining Fredericksburg as director of operations. He earned an undergraduate degree from Union University in 2012 and a masters degree in Sports Management from East Tennessee State in 2014.

ROSTER MOVES

The FredNats announced several roster moves before Tuesday’s series opener against Delmarva, with Leandro Emiliani rejoining the club and infielders Jackson Coutts and Paul Witt leaving.