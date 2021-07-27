FredNats notes: Two get front-office promotions

The Fredericksburg Nationals announced two front-office promotions this week, making Robert Perry their vice president and assistant general manager and Elliot Williams vice president of operations.
Perry previously held the title of vice president of creative services. He is a 2015 graduate from Western Kentucky University who earned his master’s degree in Sports Management at Liberty University in 2017.
He worked for the Jackson (Tenn.) Generals for three seasons before joining the FredNats in September 2019 to oversee advertising, community relations, game day promotions and in-game entertainment.
Williams worked for the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists for six seasons before joining Fredericksburg as director of operations. He earned an undergraduate degree from Union University in 2012 and a masters degree in Sports Management from East Tennessee State in 2014.
ROSTER MOVES
The FredNats announced several roster moves before Tuesday’s series opener against Delmarva, with Leandro Emiliani rejoining the club and infielders Jackson Coutts and Paul Witt leaving.
Emiliani, 21, recently completed his rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals, where he batted .1176 in 11 games in the Complex League. He hit .133 in five games for Fredericksburg before being placed on the injured list on May 20.
Witt returns to High-A Wilmington (Del.) after batting .145 in 18 games for the FredNats this season. He was 5 for 18 in his past four games, including a two-hit game in Saturday’s 18-6 win over Salem.
Coutts, 22, is headed back to the FCL Nationals. He batted .154 in 19 games for the FredNats this season. He hit one home run and drove in eight runs.
Additionally, right-handed pitcher Niomar Gomez has completed his rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals, but remains on the Fredericksburg injured list.
CONCERT SERIES
The Beach Boys and Blue Oyster Cult will perform as part of the 2021 FredNats Concert Series.
Country artist Jimmie Allen will lead off the series on Aug. 20, followed by the “I Love The 90s” tour, featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Kid N Play and Young MC on Sept. 10.
The Beach Boys will visit on Sept. 26, followed by the Eli Young Band on Oct. 3 and Blue Oyster Cult on Oct. 26.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 30 at frednatsconcerts.com.