Frednats' outfielder De La Rosa has the tools; he just needs the time

When asked to name his baseball idol, Jeremy De La Rosa quickly offered up a name: David Ortiz.

While you’d be hard-pressed to connect the 5-foot-11, 160-pound De La Rosa with the image conjured up by “Big Papi,” the similarities are there upon further inspection. Both hit from the left side and hail from the city of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Both were signed as international free agents at the tender age of 17.

And like Ortiz, who belted 541 home runs during a 19-year major league career, De La Rosa is starting to showcase promising power. He hit his first homer in a FredNats uniform, a towering solo shot to right field, during the first inning of Fredericksburg’s 2–0 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday night.

De La Rosa, who’s rated as the No. 6 prospect in the Washington Nationals organization by Baseball America, is no stranger to Fredericksburg. With the minor leagues upended by the coronavirus pandemic, he was assigned to the Nationals alternate training site at FredNats Ballpark.

During that time, he logged intersquad games with some of the top talent in the National’s minor league system and worked extensively with Jorge Meija, who’s his current hitting coach with the FredNats.