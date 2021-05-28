Frednats' outfielder De La Rosa has the tools; he just needs the time

When asked to name his baseball idol, Jeremy De La Rosa quickly offered up a name: David Ortiz.
While you’d be hard-pressed to connect the 5-foot-11, 160-pound De La Rosa with the image conjured up by “Big Papi,” the similarities are there upon further inspection. Both hit from the left side and hail from the city of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic. Both were signed as international free agents at the tender age of 17.
And like Ortiz, who belted 541 home runs during a 19-year major league career, De La Rosa is starting to showcase promising power. He hit his first homer in a FredNats uniform, a towering solo shot to right field, during the first inning of Fredericksburg’s 2–0 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Tuesday night.
De La Rosa, who’s rated as the No. 6 prospect in the Washington Nationals organization by Baseball America, is no stranger to Fredericksburg. With the minor leagues upended by the coronavirus pandemic, he was assigned to the Nationals alternate training site at FredNats Ballpark.
During that time, he logged intersquad games with some of the top talent in the National’s minor league system and worked extensively with Jorge Meija, who’s his current hitting coach with the FredNats.
“It was a great opportunity to be here, because I was able to work with a lot of guys with major league experience,” De La Rosa said in his native Spanish, with FredNats manager Mario Lisson translating. “They were very good to me, teaching me and helping me out with all the stuff I had to get better.”
Lisson isn’t overly concerned with De La Rosa’s physical tools. He’s more focused on helping him to develop mental resilience: how to break out of slumps or stay hot when he’s seeing the ball well. The rest, the manager said, will come from everyday experience.
“The raw talent he has is unbelievable,” Lisson said. “The only thing he’s going to need is games, from that aspect.
“If he can handle himself, he’ll be in the big leagues before we know it.”
De La Rosa arrived two weeks ago as the FredNats (3–18) were in the midst of a historically abysmal start. In seven games with Fredericksburg, he’s hitting .207 with an OPS mark of .568. In center field, he’s committed two errors in 20 total chances.
During his first availability with local media, De La Rosa was also asked how he felt about comparisons to another Dominican lefty: Washington Nationals phenom Juan Soto.
He replied simply that didn’t mind them at all.
Lisson interjected with a laugh: “I don’t think anybody would.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco