FredNats rally past Wood Ducks

PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

Brandon Boissiere homered and drove in three runs, including the game-winner, as the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals edged the Down East (N.C.) Wood Ducks 6-5 Wednesday night.

Boissiere's two-run shot in the first inning gave the FredNats an early 3-0 lead. Down East rallied to take a 5-4 advantage. But Will Frizzell tied it in the seventh with an RBI single, his third hit of the night, and Boissiere drove home Viandel Pena with an RBI groundout for the go-ahead run.

Brian Pena (1-1), A.J, Candelario and Cody Greenhill combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, with Greenhill picking up his first save as the FredNats stretched their second-half lead in the Carolina League's Northern Division to 8 1/2 games.

The teams played the third game of their six-game series on Thursday night. 

