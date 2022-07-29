FredNats' Ribalta promoted to Wilmington

Pitcher Orlando Ribalta became the latest Fredericksburg National to earn a promotion on Friday.

Ribalta, a 6-foot-7 right-hander, was 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and one save in 25 relief appearances for the FredNats.

Right-hander A.J. Candelario replaces Ribalta on the FredNats' roster. Candelario was 3–0 with an 1.86 ERA and one save in eight relief appearances for the Nationals' Florida Complex League team.

On Thursday, Will Frizzell hit a two-run home run and Jose Atencio pitched five strong innings in his Fredericksburg début as the FredNats topped visiting Salem 8–3 to snap a two-game losing streak.

Frizzell also had an RBI double, and Geraldi Diaz drove in two runs with a double of his own.