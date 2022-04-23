 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FredNats romp past Kannapolis

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Geraldi Diaz reached base five times and stroked a 430-foot home run in the seventh inning as the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals topped Kannapolis 12–5 Friday night.

Brandon Boissiere finished a home run shy of the cycle and drove in three runs for the FredNats, and Brady House and Viandel Pena also recorded three hits each. Jacob Young scored four times.

Brendan Collins struck out nine in five innings en route to his first victory of the year, and Karlo Seijas earned his first save with four innings of relief.

The teams complete their six-game Carolina League series on Sunday.

