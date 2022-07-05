FredNats' Rutledge finally finds a groove

Jackson Rutledge has reached a point in his career where the Single-A lineups he’s up against all look the same.

Whether from Delmarva or Salem, opposing hitters have blended into a backdrop for the Fredericksburg Nationals right-hander.

“It’s just worrying about what I’m going to do, not necessarily what the hitters are going to do, because I know if I can go out and execute my game plan, it’s going to be successful no matter who’s in the box at this level,” Rutledge said.

At 23—the upper age limit for prospects by some definitions—the former first-round draft pick is finally beginning to ooze the kind of confidence the Nationals organization envisioned when they selected him 17th overall in 2019.

Rutledge’s recent outings help explain his self-assured turn.

In three of his last five starts dating back to June 10, Rutledge didn’t allow a single run. During that stretch, he more than halved his ERA from 13.00 to its current mark of 5.85.

“One of the things he’s doing well is he’s working ahead in the count, early,” FredNats pitching coach Joel Hanrahan said. “He’s going after guys early in the count, getting some ground balls early in the count and not chasing strikeouts.”

Rutledge might not be actively looking for strikeouts, but he’s found them in bunches of late. He fanned a career-high eight Delmarva Shorebirds on June 28 and followed that up with six more strikeouts in his most recent start, on Sunday.

At 6-foot-8, Rutledge presents a release point hitters don’t often see. He relies on a fastball that hovers in the mid-90s, coupled with a sinker that yields consistent ground ball outs. His only breaking ball—a slider—was “the best it’s been all year,” during the June 28 start, he said.

Hanrahan noted that Rutledge has been receptive to whatever adjustments he’s been asked to make; one subtle mechanical tweak concerns his hand position when coming set.

His competitive nature on the mound requires no coaching, however.

“He does have that big frame on the mound and he does have some presence out there,” Hanrahan said. “You look out there and it looks like he’s blowing fire out his nose.”

Rutledge sounds like someone who knows his Carolina League days are numbered. That’s why he’s diligently working on his change-up, though he acknowledged it’s a pitch he doesn’t need in his present setting.

He’s endured plenty of ups and downs during his professional career, needle skips that have reinforced an even keel approach to success.

“If I had a down week, I try to pick myself up,” he said. “If I have a great week like last week, I try to bring myself down and realize I still have work to do. That’s just kind of the mindset I like to keep.”

House update

While the FredNats have posted eight straight victories, they’ve done so with a conspicuous absence in their lineup.

Shortstop Brady House, Washington’s 2021 first-round pick, hasn’t played since June 11 and is currently on the 7-day injured list with a back injury. House did not accompany the team for the latter portion of its recent two-week road trip, instead rehabbing at the Nationals team complex in Florida.

“Hopefully he can come back by the end of July,” Fredericksburg manager Jake Lowery said of the 19-year-old House. “He got some treatment in his back, saw some people in D.C., and he’s down there [in Florida] doing some rehab stuff. Hopefully he progresses and can be back at the end of the month.”

At the time of his injury, House was hitting .278 with 31 RBIs and an OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) of .731.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.