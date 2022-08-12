FredNats split doubleheader with Augusta

Another home run by a player making his debut helped the Fredericksburg Nationals split a Carolina League doubleheader with visiting Augusta Thursday night.

Jared McKenzie doubled, then hit a three-run shot as the FredNats won the opener 8-2. The fifth-round draft choice' strong showing came two nights after third-round pick Trey Lipscomb went deep in his first game for Fredericksburg.

Will Frizzell stretched his streak to seven straight hits in the series, and Jose Atencio pitched five scoreless innings for the victory.

The GreenJackets won the nightcap 8-7 despite three RBIs from Fredericksburg's James Wood. The FredNats scored four times in the bottom of the seventh and had Wood on third base as the potential tie run, but Lipscomb grounded out to end the game.

The teams continue their six-game series through Sunday.