FredNats squander early lead, fall 7-5 at Lynchburg

What started as a promising night for the Fredericksburg Nationals ended on a famililar disappointing note.

Catcher Onix Vega almost single-handedly boosted Fredericksburg to an early 3–0 lead, but the Nationals’ bats went quiet after that, and the host Lynchburg Hillcats rallied for a 7–5 Low-A East League victory.

Vega hit a solo home run, his second of the season, in the top of the second inning to put the FredNats on the board first. One inning later, his double brought home Jose Sanchez and Ricardo Mendez to stake the visitors to a 3–0 advantage.

Lynchburg’s Christian Cairo hit a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the third. In the fourth, Yainer Diaz hit an RBI double and scored on Cody Farhat’s sacrifice fly to tie the score.

Fredericksburg regained the lead at 4–3 in the top of the fifth when Mendez scored on Junior Martina’s RBI fielder’s choice. Mendez extended his hitting streak to a team-record 11 games.

But Diaz and Farhat hit solo homers off Karlo Seijas (2–8) in the bottom of the sixth to give Lynchburg the lead for good.