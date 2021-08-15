FredNats trio teams up for historic no-hitter

Leif Strom couldn’t understand why everyone was hugging.
He was still confused Saturday night when fellow Fredericksburg Nationals pitcher Amos Willingham whisked him off to right-center field for a photo opportunity.
Moments earlier, Strom had struck out the final two batters in Fredericksburg’s 12–0 victory over the Salem Red Sox in the first game of a doubleheader.
“I knew it wasn’t a save situation or anything like that,” Strom reasoned.
It wasn’t until Strom peered at the scoreboard that he understood what he, Willingham and starting pitcher Gilberto Chu had done. Or, rather, what they didn’t do—allow even a single hit during the seven-inning victory.
The trio’s combined no-hitter was the first in FredNats team history and just the fifth for a minor-league franchise that dates back to the Alexandria Dukes in 1978. Most recently, Matthew Crownover tossed a complete-game no-hitter for the then-Potomac Nationals during the 2018 season.
Chu, a lefty from Panama City., Panama, cruised through the first two innings, setting the Red sox down in order while racking up four strikeouts. He issued two straight walks in the third but fanned Salem’s Gilberto Jimenez to escape without any damage.
“It was one of those days where Chu had really good command,” FredNats pitching coach Pat Rice said. “I’m thinking, ‘Well, he might go seven innings all by himself.’ ”
Then the rain came. Rice considered having Chu throw a simulated inning in the bullpen to keep loose—to be subtracted from his pitch count—but ultimately decided to send in Willingham when play resumed following an hour-long weather delay.
“The thing we love most about Amos is that he works incredibly fast,” Rice said. “It just seemed like a really good segue out of the rain delay when someone has a really good pace.”
True to his reputation, Willingham made brisk work of the Salem hitters he faced over the fourth and fifth frames. By that point, Fredericksburg already held a 12-run lead. Rice thought it was an ideal low-pressure situation into which to deploy Strom.
Strom, the FredNats’ opening day starter, has struggled this season. He entered Saturday’s game in possession of both a 9.91 ERA and a brand new arm angle intended to lower it.
“He’s had a tough year,” Rice said of Strom. “Some of it is his own doing, but he also hasn’t had a whole lot of luck, either.”
Strom didn’t need luck the way he was throwing on Saturday night. Utilizing a lower, more natural arm slot, he induced a ground ball double play to end the sixth. In the seventh, he worked around a leadoff fielding error by shortstop Jordan Barley and a passed ball to punctuate the no hitter with a pair of strikeouts.
Strom might not have realized it immediately, but just he’d punched (out) a ticket into FredNats’ lore.
“No-hitters are obviously pretty rare, so hopefully we’ll have the record for a while,” Willingham said. “And then, when someone else throws one, we’ll get our names mentioned. So that’s pretty cool.”
