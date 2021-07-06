FredNats vs. Kannapolis

Kevin Stroschein is quickly becoming the Fredericksburg Nationals’ go-to man in the clutch.

Two days after the July 4 holiday, Strohschein delivered his second walkoff hit of the season—a 10th-inning grand slam that lifted the FredNats to a 7–3 victory over visiting Kannapolis Tuesday night.

Strohschein, who produced a game-ending two-RBI ninth-inning single in a 10–9 win over Lynchburg on June 20, blasted his third home run of the season into the left-field bleachers as Fredericksburg overcame an early 3–0 deficit.

Seth Romero, who pitched in the majors last season, made a rehab start for Fredericksburg and allowed three unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings. But ace Mitchell Parker struck out seven in six scoreless innings in his first relief outing of the season to keep the FredNats in it.

They scored once in the fifth inning, twice in the seventh and won it in the 10th.

Davis Moore (3–0) finished up with two scoreless relief innings to earn the victory.