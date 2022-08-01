FredNats' White is always ahead of his time

TJ White’s first youth baseball tryout lasted all of 10 minutes.

Years ago, when his family moved to Columbus, Ohio, Terenthial White signed up his oldest son for the 7-year-old division in the local youth league.

“After about 10 minutes they came over to us and said, ‘He can’t play 7-year-old baseball,” Terenthial White recalled. He needs to play with the 8- and 9-year-old team.”

So they walked over to an adjacent field, where a similar scene unfolded.

“They were like, ‘He can’t play 8- and 9-year0old baseball either,’ ” the elder White said. “We were like, ‘OK, what is he supposed to do? He’s 7.’

“At that point, we realized he was definitely a little more advanced than the other kids.”

This is all to say that White, a Fredericksburg Nationals outfielder who entered his first full professional season as the Carolina League’s youngest player, has a track record of performing beyond his years.

“I put myself in his shoes and I wasn’t even in college yet,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “I would not be in Low-A right now. He’s mature. He’s super quiet, but he’s a kid where nothing really fazes him.”

A fifth-round draft pick in last year’s draft, White began his pro career with a late-summer stint in West Palm Beach, Fla. Through 65 games with Fredericksburg this season, he’s hitting .245 with an OPS of .764.

At each of his stops, he’s worked closely with Lowery, who managed the FCL Nationals last season.

“I don’t think he’s ever played this much,” Lowery said of White, who turned 19 last week. “In the batter’s box, he’s swinging at better pitches. A lot of his outs are hard hits.”

As a sophomore at Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C., White couldn’t fathom why his teammates were accumulating Division I offers that had seemed to elude him. Then, following a showcase camp, a coach pulled him aside to explain the apparent lack of interest.

“He told me that I was more suited for the pros and not so much college ball,” White said. “At 15, that doesn’t make any sense because you can’t see three years down the line. At 15, you only see today.”

Another coach told Terenthial that his son was a “rhythm baseball player,” who would benefit from being on the diamond every day. If, in a few years, the draft was a viable option, TJ should pursue it, the coach suggested.

White began asking scouts what he needed to do to make professional baseball a reality.

“They told me you have to get your body in shape,” he said. “That whole summer going into my junior year, that’s all I did.”

Mile runs. Sixty-yard dashes. Resistance band work. Anything, he said, save for heavy lifting that might bind his frame or limit his flexibility.

He attributes his athletic drive to his parents—both collegiate basketball players at Wofford—as well as his younger siblings.

Listed at 6-foot-2 on the FredNats roster, T.J. (short for Tralon John) is actually the runt. His sister Morgan, 14, is already 6-foot-3, while his brother Tyler, 16, stands 6-foot-5. Both are standout basketball players.

“Who takes the trash out first, who finishes chores first,” Terenthial White said. “Just about anything is a competition. Who wants to win? That’s who he learned the competition aspect from.”

Asked whether he expected the Nationals to call his name on draft day, a grinning White replied: “Yes and no.”

Eric Robinson, a Washington scout, attended one of his games during his senior season. White remembers striking out before doubling twice that day.

“He said my strikeout was my best at-bat,” White said. “Because it was like a 10-pitch at-bat. After that, I didn’t hear from [the Nationals] again until after I got drafted.”

His family has come along for the ride—literally. The Whites planned their family vacation around a FredNats road trip to Myrtle Beach earlier this summer. Kannapolis, home of the Carolina League’s Cannon Ballers, is only a 90-minute drive from their home in South Carolina.

In May, after White struggled at the plate, Lowery suggested that connecting with his family may have helped him break out of his slump.

“I’m thankful for it, because I know a lot of people don’t have that, so I really try to take full advantage,” White said. “I’d want them to come to every game if I could.”