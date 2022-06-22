FredNats win in 10, keep playoff hopes alive

Viandel Pena scored the go-ahead run on a 10th-inning wild pitch ad the Fredericksburg Nationals sustained their playoff hopes with an 8-7 Carolina League win at Salem Tuesday night.

The FredNats (33-31) entered play Wednesday tied with Salem and Lynchburg for second place in the North Division, one game behind first-place Carolina. Each team had two first-half games remaining, with the division winner qualifying for the postseason playoffs.

Leandro Emiliani hit his ninth home run of the year for Fredericksburg, a two-run shot, and Jacob Young and Brandon Boissiere also had two RBIs each. Andrew Alvarez (3-4) earned the win in relief, with Riggs Threadgill working the bottom of the 10th for a save.