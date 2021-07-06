FredNats' Ydens got a perfect birthday gift: a promotion

Jeremy Ydens’ gaze was fixed on the horizon beyond right-center field at FredNats Ballpark last Friday night, the fireworks display already in mid-barrage, when Fredericksburg Nationals manager Mario Lisson pulled him aside.
Moments earlier, Ydens had scored the winning run in the FredNats’ 12–11 walk off victory over the Salem Red Sox. Through 30 games, he’d hit a team-high five home runs.
And, as it turned out, the Washington Nationals organization had been keeping close tabs on Ydens’ recent personal offensive pyrotechnics.
Inside his office, Lisson couldn’t conceal his smile. He came right out with the news that Ydens, an outfielder drafted out of UCLA in 2019, had been promoted to High-A Wilmington.
After congratulating him, Lisson conveyed how much he’d enjoyed watching Ydens turn his season around.
After struggling to find his footing as a member of the FredNats’ opening day roster, Ydens worked diligently to shore up his swing. At the suggestion of hitting coach Jorge Mejia, he tweaked his stance, raising his hands slightly to eliminate wasted motion.
The changes paid off. Since June 12, Ydens posted a .333 batting average with eight RBIs. His on-base-plus-slugging percentage during that same 14-game span was a blistering .924.
“If you look at the first month to now or to his last three or four weeks, it was completely day and night,” Lisson said.
Defensively, Ydens turned heads--and occasionally scraped his own--with a flair for diving catches. On June 18, he took the liberty of testing the resilience of the chain-link fence in right field with his face when he robbed Lynchburg’s Jose Nelson of a potential extra-bases hit.
“I got a couple battle scars from it, but it worked out,” said Ydens of the highlight-reel grab.
As a former player, Lisson relishes the opportunity to send players up the ladder, even if it means his time working with them has come to a close.
“Obviously I’m proud of all of them and I love all of them like they’re my kids,” he said. “When things like this happen, you feel good. You hope where they go next they can compete.
“On the other side of it, when someone leaves, it speaks to the other players that anything can happen on any given day.”
For Ydens, the promotion set off a whirlwind weekend. Immediately after leaving the stadium Friday night, he returned to the apartment he shared with a couple of FredNats teammates and began packing.
Fortunately, Ydens’ parents were in town from California to watch him play. They’d planned to spend a week in Fredericksburg, but that itinerary changed with news of the promotion.
Instead, the Ydenses found themselves loading up their rental car and making the drive up to Delaware with their son.
“I’m always talking with my mom and dad, debriefing with them,” Ydens said. “For them to just always be supporting me and being there when it happened was really cool.”
Even cooler? Saturday, when the transaction became official, was Ydens’ 24th birthday. After checking into a Wilmington hotel around noon Saturday, and making his Blue Rocks debut in a doubleheader later that afternoon, Ydens finally had the chance to celebrate.
“It was a great birthday present,” Ydens said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”
