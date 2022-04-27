FreNats rout RiverDogs in series opener

FREDNATS ROMP IN OPENER

Leandro Emiliani and Andry Arias hit back-to-back home runs and the Fredericksburg Nationals drew a season-high 15 walks in their 15–4 victory over visiting Charleston Tuesday night.

Fredericksburg scored five runs in each of the first two innings of the first meeting of the season between the two teams with the Carolina League’s best records.

Sammy Infante, Arias and Viandel Pena all drew bases-loaded walks in the first inning en route to a 10–0 lead after two. After the RiverDogs cut the lead to 10–4, Emiliani and Arias hit consecutive homers in the fifth inning.

Bryan Caceres pitched five innings and allowed three hits for his second home victory of the season. Peyton Glavine, Orlando Ribalta and Cody Greenhill worked a combined four shutout innings of relief.

—From staff reports