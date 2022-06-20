Hanrahan gives FredNats pitchers the benefit of his experience

Joel Hanrahan could sense the excitement of his new teammates whenever they’d seek out the two-time major league all-star in the clubhouse to discuss a recent outing.

It was 2016, and Hanrahan was rehabbing with the Class-A Lakeland Flying Tigers, trying to work his way back from his second career Tommy John surgery. Through those conversations, though, Hanrahan came to the realization that he’d like to keep hanging around bullpens long after injuries extinguished his potency as a flame-throwing reliever.

“It kind of set that lightbulb off in my head,” said Hanrahan, now 40 and in his first season as the Fredericksburg Nationals’ pitching coach. “There’s some things these guys need to learn, and there’s some things I think I can pass on. I just enjoyed that and being around the young guys and seeing if I can help them.”

A starter-turned closer with the Nationals early in his career, Hanrahan went on to make a pair of consecutive All-Star appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011 and 2012.

Following his retirement in 2016, Hanrahan took a coaching job with the the West Virginia Black Bears, Pittsburgh’s short season minor-league affiliate. He spent five seasons at various levels in that organization before Washington hired him away in January.

“When I interviewed Joel, I felt like I could’ve slotted him in at any level on in our organization and he would’ve been a tremendous asset,” said De Jon Watson, Washington’s director of player development. “I’m really excited what he brings to the table for us, and I’m looking forward to him impacting out young pitchers.”

Rodney Theophile, who was promoted to High-A Wilmington earlier this month, credited Hanrahan with enabling his quantum leap in his repeat Carolina League season.

“He’s a great guy,” said Theophile, the FredNats’ unquestioned ace through two months of the season. “He’s a guy with a lot of experience. We were working on a lot of stuff in the bullpen. He showed me a new pitch, a sinker.”

The owner of a fastball that resided in the upper 90s throughout his career, Hanrahan never shied away from challenging hitters. He asks the same of his FredNats wards.

Through 60 games, Fredericksburg’s staff has issued just 211 walks, the second-fewest in the 12-team Carolina League.

“We’re going to try to make them put the ball in play,” Hanrahan said. “Walks at this level are going to kill you. We’re going to go for the punchout.”

While Hanrahan hasn’t taken a mound in a half-dozen years, it’s worth remembering his relative proximity to a playing career.

When Stephen Strasburg made a pair of rehab starts with the FredNats earlier this month, Hanrahan recounted having a front-row seat for his MLB debut; he watched from the bullpen as Strasburg struck out 14 of his Pirates teammates on June 8, 2010.

In Fredericksburg, Hanrahan is entrusted with developing some of Washington’s top pitching prospects, including Andry Lara, Jackson Rutledge and Mason Denaburg. The latter two are former first-round draft picks looking to get back on track after injury issues early in their careers.

Hanrahan has been there, done that.

“It’s kind of like any manager’s dream to have someone who’s done what he has in the game,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “He has no ego whatsoever. He’s all about the business of getting guys better.”

