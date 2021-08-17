Hard-throwing Merrill grateful for a second chance with FredNats

Matt Merrill’s first foray into professional baseball was a painful experience.
His arm hurt constantly as a result of daily throwing sessions that he wasn’t accustomed to after just graduating from high school.
“First off, I don’t even think I was physically ready whenever I first went out there,” reflected Merrill on his time with a Houston Astros organization that selected him in the 37th round of the 2017 draft. “I show up in camp and we’re playing catch every day. My arm was struggling to keep up.”
The right-hander’s velocity, which had hovered in the low 90s out of high school, dipped down into the 80s. It never rebounded, and less than a year later, Houston released Merrill.
He was 18, a former home-schooler whose diamond dreams had just been dashed in demoralizing fashion.
“I got thrown out there into the big ‘ol world,” he said.
Merrill’s agent at the time had connections at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, his home state. Since USAO is an NAIA-member school, Merrill maintained all four years of eligibility despite having gone pro.
In rookie ball, Merrill had become a bundle of nerves, fixated on how his arm felt with each throw. His educational detour offered a needed reset, for mind and body alike.
“Going to college and being able to be around other guys my age who were having a good time and enjoying baseball was really, really good for me,” he said.
It would also prove good for his career.
In his second season at USAO in 2020, Merrill made his first start against Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas. In attendance that day was Washington Nationals scout Jarod Head.
Head was there to evaluate a player on the opposing team, but after watching Merrill strike out nine batters in five innings of work, he introduced himself and let Merrill know he was on the Nationals’ radar.
One pandemic later, the Nationals signed Merrill to a minor-league contract in November 2020. He started the season in extended spring training due to a leg injury before being assigned to the Fredericksburg Nationals in June.
“I’m very happy with where he is from an arm strength standpoint,” Nationals assistant general manager for player development Mark Scialabba said. “He’s continued to show plus velocity.”
In fact, FredNats pitching coach Pat Rice believes Merrill might be the hardest thrower on Fredericksburg’s roster at the moment.
“We’ve had him at 98 [mph],” Rice said. “A lot of 97s.”
Since his fastball has a natural rising action, Merrill has worked with Rice to develop a curve ball that drops low into the strike zone. His beloved slider has been temporarily shelved as part of a overhauled repertoire that also includes a change-up.
“He’s really shown that he can command it,” Rice said.
Merrill started the season coming out of the bullpen but has recently transitioned to a starting role. In both July and August, he posted sub-3.00 ERAs with WHIPs below 1.00.
The opportunity for a spot start arose when Jackson Rutledge missed time with a finger blister. Merrill loves the sense of routine that comes attached to a spot in the FredNats’ rotation.
“As a reliever, you’re consciously thinking about being hot every night and making sure your body is the best it can be every day… As a starter, I can be sore for a couple of days.”
In his second start, Merrill tossed five scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just three hits in a 4-0 victory over the Salem Red Sox on August 15.
As a starter, Merrill has learned to occasionally temper his velocity in order to pitch deeper into games. Experience, however, has taught him not to let up too much on the gas pedal.
“I pretty much told myself, ‘You don’t need a healthy arm if you’re working at Target some day,’” he said. “So I go out there and let it eat. I let it rip.”
