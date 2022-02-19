High school basketball: Massaponax boys, girls sweep Commonwealth tournament titles

It’s rare when a high school basketball program can boast it has two undefeated district teams in one season.

Massaponax achieved that status on Friday night at home in the finals of the Commonwealth District girls and boys tournaments, and made history in the process.

The boys and girls squads both added tournament championships to their resumes after waltzing through their district schedules without a loss. It was the first time in school history either team won regular-season and tournament crowns in the same year.

The girls (19–2) disposed of Riverbend 67–34 in the opener of the doubleheader, and then the boys (19–2) outscored Colonial Forge 55–43. Both teams now turn their attention to the Region 5D quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The girls host Briar Woods at 6 p.m. and the boys meet Stone Bridge in the second game of another doubleheader.

“This is a great group of kids,” said boys coach Darren Berkley. “They’re unselfish and they’re really connected. We’re a pretty unique team. I really like our defense.”

Defense played an important role in the Panthers’ success against a scrappy Colonial Forge team, especially in the middle frames, when they outscored the Eagles by a combined margin of 42–16 after a see-saw first quarter.

Ben Myers and Kaiden Rosenbaum helped ignite the surge with their offensive and defensive hustle. After Colonial Forge took a 12–7 lead into the second quarter, Myers and Rosenbaum went to work.

Myers scored 15 of his game-high 17 points during the run, while Rosenbaum netted 10 of his 13. Center Devin Johnson joined them in double figures with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“This feels really good,” said Rosenbaum. “When we play an up-tempo game and share the ball well like we did tonight, everything falls into place and we handle business.”

The Panthers picked up the pace in the third quarter. Myers buried a 3-pointer and then Rosenbaum’s jump shot gave them their biggest lead of the night, 49–28.

Despite the 21-point deficit, the Eagles didn’t go away quietly. They trimmed the margin to 51–43 on Keshawn Sharrier’s three throw, but couldn’t complete the late rally.

Colonial Forge (14–7) was led by Alfredo Abel’s 11 points. Ahmad Esco, Ashton Schoolfield and Gabriel Jones had eight apiece. The Eagles continue their season at Battlefield in the Region 6B quarterfinals on Monday.

Colonial Forge 12 8 8 15 — 43

Massaponax 7 19 23 6 — 55

Colonial Forge: Ahmad Esco 8, Ashton Schoolfield 8, Gabe Jones 8, Max Alhanati 2, Derreous Ransom 2, Alfredo Abel 11, Keshawn Sharrier 4. Totals: 13, 5-10-43.

Massaponax: Ben Meyers 17, Kaiden Rosenbaum 13, Dalen Ainsworth 8, Devin Johnson 10, Dezzie Ainsworth 7. Totals: 15, 13-16-55.

3-pointers: Colonial Forge 4 (Esco 2, Jones 2). Massaponax 3 (Meyers, Resenbaum, Dezzie Ainsworth).

girls game

massaponax 67, riverbened 34

In the girls contest, Riverbend scored the first two points of the game and then spent the rest of the evening trying to keep pace with the athletic Panthers.

After building a 14-point lead at intermission, Massaponax used a 10–2 run at the start of the second half as a springboard and kept adding to its margin.

Takeira Ramey’s 16 points, 10 assists and 10 steals led the way. M’laya Ainsworth chipped in a game-high 22 points and LaKayia Butcher added 15.

“This feels really good,” said Ainsworth, who scored 15 of her points in the decisive second half. “We’ve grown this year and the chemistry is really there right now.”

Bailey Carter scored 12 points and Hannah Alexander grabbed 12 rebounds for the second-seeded Bears, who continue their season on Wednesday in the 5D quarterfinal round.

The victory was the 12th straight for the Panthers, and their coach Ramon Hounshell believes there are still better things ahead for his talented squad.

“I still think we haven’t played our best ball,” said Hounshell. “But we’ve played some really good teams, so I think we’re battle-tested.”