If at first, FredNats' Strohschein aims to improve

In the days leading up to his demotion, Fredericksburg Nationals first baseman Kevin Strohschein began to notice a disturbing trend on the team’s lineup cards that meant the only glove he’d need was for batting.
“I was pretty much only DHing,” Strohschein said. “I took time to reflect and think it was probably a good thing. Being a [designated hitter] in the minor leagues is not really what you want to do.”
An outfielder for his entire career, Strohschein made a position switch to first base this year. By his own admission, the transition was far from seamless. He made four errors in the FredNats’ first three games of the season, all on teammates’ throws to first.
“I was really struggling there,” he said.
Those struggles extended to the plate. In his first 16 games with the FredNats, Strohschein hit a paltry .158. And so unsurprisingly, on June 1, he was transferred to extended spring training at Washington’s complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.
“There was definitely a ton of disappointment,” Strohschein said. “Right in the moment, it’s a killer. You don’t want to be sent down anywhere.”
Strohschein allowed himself all of one day to sulk, then got to work.
The Complex League (formerly known as rookie ball) doesn’t start play until mid-June, so Strohschein took part in unofficial intersquad games and received countless reps both in the batting cage and at first base.
The demotion also offered Strohschein, 24, a chance to reflect. A 21st-round pick in the 2019 draft, he’d heaped loads of pressure upon himself entering his second professional season. Somewhere between setting statistical benchmarks and goal dates for promotion, he’d lost touch with the fundamentals.
“I needed to maybe humble myself and think more: see the ball, hit the ball, and catch the ball over at first base and don’t worry about all that other stuff,” he said.
After spending three weeks in Florida, Strohschein was recalled to the FredNats.
The results of his reset were almost immediate. He homered twice in a 6–3 loss to Delmarva on June 25, the second of which went down as the team’s first-ever inside-the-park homer.
Two weeks later, Strohschein announced his resurgence in grand fashion. He came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning of a 3–3 game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.
In Florida, he’d worked on simplifying his approach. So when Strohschein saw a fastball on the first pitch, he just swung.
As the ball cleared the left-field wall for a walk-off grand slam, it was clear there’d be no need for a second chance this time around.
“I think going down there helped him out,” FredNats manager Mario Lisson said. “When he came back up, he was a little more relaxed. Was able to put a couple good [at-bats] together right when he came back and that helped him stay confident. He’s been great for us.”
