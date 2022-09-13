Infante, Rutledge star as FredNats win playoff opener

Sammy Infante had been experiencing a power outage.

Earlier this summer, the Fredericksburg Nationals middle infielder held the Carolina League lead in home runs by a wide margin. But Infante, as even the most productive prospects do over the course of an unrelenting 135-game regular season, hit a snag.

The 2020 second-round draft pick entered Tuesday’s playoff opener against the Lynchburg Hillcats batting .187 in the past 90 days, during which time he’d struck out 67 times.

Consider the slump snapped.

Infante supplied most of the offensive energy in the FredNats’ 2-0 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats, going 3 for 3 at the plate and electrifying a Virginia Credit Union Stadium crowd of 3,805 when he delivered a decisive a two-out single in the fourth inning.

Former first-round pick Jackson Rutledge didn’t disappoint in his biggest start of the year. The towering righty needed just 98 pitches to navigate eight scoreless innings. Rutledge struck out four and elicited mostly meager contact with a fastball that touched 97 mph as late as the seventh inning.

Rutledge escaped a worrisome jam in the fourth, inducing a 5-4-3 double play with the bases loaded. He encountered precious little resistance otherwise, recording six 1-2-3 innings.

In the bottom of the frame, Infante’s line-drive down the left-field line scored Will Frizzell easily, and James Wood took advantage of a throwing error to slide home safely for the second run. Southpaw Marlon Perez set the Hillcats down in order in the ninth to earn the save.

The FredNats (76-55) are off tomorrow before playing Game 2 in Lynchburg on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary) will be played there on Friday. The divisional winner advances to next week’s Carolina League Championship series.