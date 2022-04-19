Kannapolis routs FredNats in series opener

Fredericksburg and Kannapolis battled for most of the 2021 season to avoid last place in the Low-A East League, with the Nationals eventually avoiding the cellar.

Both teams are vastly improved this season. And based on their first meeting of 2022, the Cannon Ballers seem to be even more so.

Colson Montgomery drove in five runs as Kannapolis routed visiting Fredericksburg 14–2 Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game Carolina League series.

Montgomery cleared the bases with a double in the bottom of the fourth inning, and D.J. Gladney did the same in the fifth, when Kannapolis (7–3) scored six times.

Montgomery also earned two additional RBIs while getting hit by a pitch in the fifth and with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

FredNats starter Bryan Caceres allowed five runs in four innings, and relievers Pedro Gonzalez and Bryan Pena were touched for six more runs while recording just five outs.

Meanwhile, Noah Owen and four relievers combined to limit Fredericksburg (6–4) to 5 hits. Owen struck out six in five shutout innings. The FredNats averted a shutout on Jeremy De LaRosa’s two-run, eighth-inning homer.

The teams will play Game 2 of their series on Wednesday night.