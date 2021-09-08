LATE TUESDAY: FredNats snap skid with win over Delmarva

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jacob Young scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning on a Delmarva wild pitch and the Fredericksburg Nationals snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Shorebirds Tuesday night.
Young singled to open the ninth, stole second base, moved to third on Darren Baker's single and scored on Rickey Ramirez's wild pitch. Tyler Schoff (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth to earn the win.
had three hits and Young, Leandro Emiliani and Jeremy De La Rosa two each for the FredNats. Emiliani had a solo home run and De La Rosa a two-RBI triple.
