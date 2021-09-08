 Skip to main content
LATE TUESDAY: FredNats snap skid with win over Delmarva
PHOTO: Fred Nats logo

Jacob Young scored the go-ahead run in the ninth inning on a Delmarva wild pitch and the Fredericksburg Nationals snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the Shorebirds Tuesday night.

Young singled to open the ninth, stole second base, moved to third on Darren Baker's single and scored on Rickey Ramirez's wild pitch. Tyler Schoff (1-0) pitched a scoreless  ninth to earn the win. 

had three hits and Young, Leandro Emiliani and Jeremy De La Rosa two each for the FredNats. Emiliani had a solo home run and De La Rosa a two-RBI triple.

