Loss ends FredNats' first-half playoff hopes

The Carolina League's 2022 first-half schedule ended Thursday night--and so did the Fredericksburg Nationals' playoff hopes.

A 3-2 loss at Salem eliminated the FredNats (33-33) from a complicated North Division race that saw four teams enter the final night with a chance for one playoff spot. Lynchburg (35-31) ultimately earned the berth with a doubleheader sweep of Delmarva. Myrtle Beach won the South Division title.

T.J White homered a drove in both runs for Fredericksburg, but a two-run sixth-inning homer by Blaze Jordan followed by a solo shot by Niko Kavadas gave Salem the victory.

The season's second half began on Friday, with the FredNats and Salem continuing their six-game series through Sunday. The second-half champion in each division will face the first-half winner when the playoffs begin in Septmeber.