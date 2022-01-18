Lowery named FredNats' 2022 manager

Also on Tuesday, Mario Lisson, who managed the FredNats during their inaugural campaign last year, was named manager of High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks.

Lowery acknowledged that the balance between winning and player development is minor league baseball’s “age-old question.” He said the exact approach varies from organization to organization and noted that the Nationals are currently reevaluating their philosophy.

“We want to cultivate that [winning] in the minor leagues on up,” Lowery said. “I think it’ll be a little different this year.”

Lowery said he believes that Low A is the most important rung on the minor league ladder. Players are often entering their first full season (142 games) of professional baseball, a learning experience unto itself.

“You have to show these guys how to get used to playing on the road, six days in a row,” he said. “You’re going to get used to bad stretches of slumping. But you’re going to play through it, because there’s nowhere else to go. It’s a marathon, but you learn a lot about yourself.”