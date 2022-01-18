Lowery named FredNats' 2022 manager

Jake Lowery knew his role.
It was 2019, and Lowery, a Midlothian native and former James Madison University standout catcher, had already toiled in the minor leagues for eight years, four of them in the Washington Nationals’ farm system.
He’d even reached Triple-A, one step removed from the big leagues. But at this stage in his career, he understood that his playing days were numbered.
It was this awareness that spurred Lowery to have a conversation with former Washington Nationals executive Doug Harris about a future in coaching. The pandemic deferred those plans until 2021, when Lowery accepted a position as manager of the FCL Nationals, Washington’s complex league team.
On Tuesday, the 31-year-old Lowery received a promotion when he was named the Fredericksburg Nationals’ manager for the 2022 season.
“For me, somebody who played recently, it’s about communication,” Lowery said in a phone interview. “You don’t want guys to sit there and not know what’s going on. I’ll just tell you straight up what your role is.”
Lowery’s staff in Fredericksburg will include hitting coach Delwyn Young, pitching coach Joel Hanrahan, developmental coach Carmelo Jaime, athletic trainer Kirby Craft and strength and conditioning coach Ryan Grose.
Also on Tuesday, Mario Lisson, who managed the FredNats during their inaugural campaign last year, was named manager of High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks.
Lowery acknowledged that the balance between winning and player development is minor league baseball’s “age-old question.” He said the exact approach varies from organization to organization and noted that the Nationals are currently reevaluating their philosophy.
“We want to cultivate that [winning] in the minor leagues on up,” Lowery said. “I think it’ll be a little different this year.”
Lowery said he believes that Low A is the most important rung on the minor league ladder. Players are often entering their first full season (142 games) of professional baseball, a learning experience unto itself.
“You have to show these guys how to get used to playing on the road, six days in a row,” he said. “You’re going to get used to bad stretches of slumping. But you’re going to play through it, because there’s nowhere else to go. It’s a marathon, but you learn a lot about yourself.”
In Florida, Lowery had to manage more than just his starting lineup. FCL teams play exclusively day games, and Lowery was in charge of coordinating fields (most of which lacked dugouts). With few assistants, he kept track of rehab schedules and a slew of other administrative tasks he’ll be able to delegate in Fredericksburg.
Lowery, who lives in Richmond, is married with two young children and said “it’s huge” for his family to be closer during the season. He pointed to Terry Francona and Davey Martinez as managing role models and hopes to replicate their ability to relate to players while getting the most out of them.
“Just because I’m younger and I’ve played the game--that could be a good thing or it could be a bad thing,” he said. “If I’m a players’ manager, they’re still going to know the expectations.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco