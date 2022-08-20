Lynchburg rallies to top FredNats

Joe Donovan's two-run, fifth-inning home run propelled the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 4-3 Carolina League victory over the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals on Friday night.

Sammy Infante hit his 17th homer of the season for the FredNats and Jacob Young scored twice, giving him 99 runs scored for the season. That's the highest total for any player at any level of professional baseball in 2022.

Fredericksburg stranded nine runners, including two each in the eighth and ninth inning, and saw its lead in the Carolina League's North Division second-half standings trimmed to 3.5 games ahead of Down East and Carolina.

Bryan Caceres (5-7) took the loss for the FredNats, who continue their six-game series in Lynchburg through Sunday.