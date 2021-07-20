Mendez swings a hot bat for FredNats

“This organization, all the way from the big leagues to the Dominican Summer Leagues, we emphasize hunting the fastball,” Mejia explained. “That’s the main goal, to be able to hit the fastball.

“If you can’t hit the fastball, you’re not going to be able to play in the big leagues. Everybody throws 97 nowadays and you have to be able to handle the fastball before you move up to the next level.”

Born in Barcelona, Venezuela, Méndez joined a baseball academy called Sluggers Corporation in the nearby city of Puerto La Cruz. That’s where he eventually came onto the radar of several MLB teams, including Washington.

“It was tryout after tryout until the Nationals looked at me,” Méndez said in a phone interview, with FredNats manager Mario Lisson translating. “It was a few more workouts with them, and then they signed me.”

Only 17 when he began his career as an international free agent, Méndez has already made stops in the Gulf Coast rookie league, short-season Auburn (N.Y.) and Class-A Hagerstown prior to his assignment to the Low-A FredNats this season.